In Business: After 22 Years, Red Lake Nation Radio is Now On the Air

Emma HudziakFeb. 7 2022

Rendering of finished station, scheduled to be completed this summer

After 22 years of progress, the Red Lake Nation’s first radio station finally opened its doors last week to serve the Red Lake Nation and surrounding communities.

WRLN has its roots with a small radio station located at the high school called KMOD 94.1. During that time, a gentleman named Francis was in the process of getting a radio station for the Red Lake Nation. It was then that Chairman Bobby Whitefeather discussed the project with Oshkiimaajitahdah Executive Director Jerry Loud.

WRLN is a multi-format station that is made up of talented individuals who work around the clock in order to bring the community the greatest hits, best news stories, local weather updates, and more.

WRLN Radio Station Manager Gary Jourdain, Jr. says that he arrives to the station every morning by 5:30 to bring the community of Red Lake its traffic reports, weather updates, and local events that will be taking place. WRLN is currently affiliated with Native Voice One, which allows them to run national Native news.

Loud shared that the spot that the radio station is currently located in is only temporary, as they are in the process of building a brand-new facility that will house WRLN in Red Lake.

The radio team at WRLN hope to have their new radio station completed by June or July of this year.

By — Emma Hudziak

