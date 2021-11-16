Lakeland PBS

In Business: A Closer Look at KC’s Best Wild Rice of Bemidji

Emma HudziakNov. 15 2021

Red Lake, Inc. has recently acquired KC’s Best Wild Rice of Bemidji as its first business operation off the Red Lake Reservation.

Since starting up in 1994, KC’s Best Wild Rice has been offering a variety of both premium northern Minnesota and Canadian wild rice products, selling both online and direct to grocery stores, restaurants, and even gift shops.

KC’s Wild Rice has been sold worldwide, ranging from the Upper Midwest, Central America, South America, the Bahamas, Europe, and even as far as China.

Red Lake, Inc. is the economic development corporation of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians. Red Lake, Inc. operates six other businesses all located in the Red Lake Nation, including Red Lake Nation Foods, Red Lake Nation Fisheries, Red Lake Nation Propane, Red Lake Builders, Red Lake Trading Post, and now KC’s Best Wild Rice.

One interesting fact about both of these businesses combined is that between KC’s Wild Rice and Red Lake Foods, they make up 6% of the world’s wild rice. Charles Dolson, Chief Executive Officer of Red Lake, Inc., says that are striving to increase that percentage.

Red Lake, Inc. hopes to see much expansion between Red Lake Foods and KC’s Wild Rice within the near future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools to Make Tough Decisions in Balancing Budget

Bemidji Community Theater to Present “The Music Man” at New Facility

BSU and NTC Celebrate Service to Veterans on Veterans Day

Red Lake, Incorporated Acquires KC’s Best Wild Rice

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.