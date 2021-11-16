In Business: A Closer Look at KC’s Best Wild Rice of Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Red Lake, Inc. has recently acquired KC’s Best Wild Rice of Bemidji as its first business operation off the Red Lake Reservation.

Since starting up in 1994, KC’s Best Wild Rice has been offering a variety of both premium northern Minnesota and Canadian wild rice products, selling both online and direct to grocery stores, restaurants, and even gift shops.

KC’s Wild Rice has been sold worldwide, ranging from the Upper Midwest, Central America, South America, the Bahamas, Europe, and even as far as China.

Red Lake, Inc. is the economic development corporation of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians. Red Lake, Inc. operates six other businesses all located in the Red Lake Nation, including Red Lake Nation Foods, Red Lake Nation Fisheries, Red Lake Nation Propane, Red Lake Builders, Red Lake Trading Post, and now KC’s Best Wild Rice.

One interesting fact about both of these businesses combined is that between KC’s Wild Rice and Red Lake Foods, they make up 6% of the world’s wild rice. Charles Dolson, Chief Executive Officer of Red Lake, Inc., says that are striving to increase that percentage.

Red Lake, Inc. hopes to see much expansion between Red Lake Foods and KC’s Wild Rice within the near future.

