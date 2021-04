Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Still operated under the same owners, the Heroes Rise Coffee Company has moved its 15th Street location to downtown Bemidji. Now known as 3rd Street Station Coffee, the business can now offer a full food menus with different options to choose from.

The restaurant will also be rolling out their dinner menu on May 3.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today