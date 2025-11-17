In-Business: 1 Family Has Hopes of Revitalizing Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji

What was once a popular hangout spot during the 80’s, 90’s, and even into the 2000’s, malls across the United States have become a lot quieter over the years.

One look at the relatively empty hallways of the Paul Bunyan Mall of Bemidji, and you may assume that this mall is on its last legs. One local family, though, is hoping to bring customers back, starting with two new businesses.

“I just want to provide space at this point to have fun,” says Jessica Sweazey, Owner of ‘Sensories’.

One of the two new shops is called ‘Sensories’, a new store geared towards the neurodivergent community that offers not only sensory toys to buy, but a space for kids on the spectrum to play too.

There’s not really anywhere in town that you can exactly get that, so we want to include that here and make a welcoming space where anyone can come and just play,” says Taylor Sweazey, Manager of ‘Sensories’. “They don’t have to go home with anything; they can just come play here,”.

“Right now, the stuff on the shelves is to support the activities that I’d like to do in here, and the growth that I’d like to do within the mall,” adds Jessica.

The other new shop is called ‘L&J Café’, the newest eatery to come to the Paul Bunyan Mall, with a unique way of making Ice Cream that has become quite popular, rolling ice cream.

“It’s a it’s a process,” says Jay Gann, Operator of L&J Cafe. “It’s time-consuming, but people love it; it’s going over really good. Matter of fact, we ordered another one, it’s going over that good. It’s a big hit, and I hope they keep it that way.”

Both ‘Sensories’ and ‘L&J Café’ are owned and operated by the same family. The Grandparents operate the café with the help of some of the grandkids, while Jessica runs ‘Sensories’ along with her daughter. 7 grandchildren in total, some with physical and mental disabilities, hoping to make these businesses a success, and make the Paul Bunyan Mall a premier destination in Bemidji once again.

“It won’t work for everybody, but I know it’s going to work for us,” says Jessica. “Entrepreneurship and business ownership has been in my family. My mom’s been a business owner for her whole life. They owned their coffee shop together when I was little. I see the same in my kids. They have that same drive, passion, and creativity in them as my parents did.”

“We’re a team,” adds Jay. “We had the family help get this (the L&J Cafe Sign) all painted and cleaned up. We’re proud of the family, very proud.”

‘Sensories’ also has plans to extend part of their store into a sensory safe birthday-and-event center sometime in the future. No timetable was given.