Improvements Planned For Sportland Corners Intersection In Nisswa

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 2 2019
Some new businesses are coming to Nisswa near the Sportland Corners intersection. The expected increase in traffic is motivating the city to make some improvements to the already busy intersection.

American National Bank is currently building their headquarters on the northeast corner of the intersection. The building will also include at least two new retail spaces and a coffee shop. The city of Nisswa has been hoping to develop the site for quite some time after it was left open by the former Sportland Cafe. The building is slated to be open in the spring.

“Any development is a really positive thing for the city to see. It brings in more tax base and it brings in hopefully some more jobs. Even if it’s just two or three or four, we love to have really good, quality jobs and bring in people working here because they like to live in this area and to work somewhere nearby is really great as well,” said Jenny Max, Nisswa City Administrator.

The new Sportland Corners development is expected to increase traffic in the already busy intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 77/County Road 13. The project will add left-hand turn signals for motorists turning onto Highway 371 from the county roads, increasing safety.

“They’re working on adding some new turn lanes to the intersection and some more space for travel. We’re looking to incorporate a bike trail for ease of access and safety across the intersection which will be great. So with the development at the bank, the county saw that there was just an opportunity to help get that project also completed and so they did move up their project to next summer and so they’ll be redoing that intersection which will be much needed,” added Max.

The construction on the intersection is planned to start this summer after the Fourth of July holiday.

Rachel Johnson
