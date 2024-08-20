Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 20, 2024 | By: Miles Walker
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby Hosts 10th Annual Fundraiser for Malawi
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals: Justin Ashley Gets 3rd Top Fuel Win of the Year at BIR
Sports
Grand Rapids Football Looks to Experienced Young Talent in 2024
Business
In Business: Eagle Vista Ranch in Bemidji Provides Unconventional Therapy Sessions
Crime
Cass Lake Man Charged with Murder in Brother’s Death
Scroll To Top