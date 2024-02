Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, February 27 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate 20 years with the groundbreaking classical crossover group with a spectacular evening of music in Taiwan. Delivering timeless pop classics and traditional standards, Il Divo reinforces their status as performers and vocal powerhouses. Featuring interviews with the group, highlighting their journey to date along with future aspirations.