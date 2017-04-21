If You Give A Mouse An Interpreter: ASL Students Bring Stories To Life

Hundreds of elementary students flooded the gym at Central Lakes College today to watch some of their favorite stories and movies brought to life. The young students learned about more than just body language as the actors showed off their American Sign Language skills.

The college invited area schools to bring their students to see “Peter Pan,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Frozen” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

For their spring semester showcase, the ASL 2 students lent a hand while the ASL 4 students lent them a voice.

Many times those hard of hearing or deaf are left to find their own means to communicate with others.

For some, this might be their first experience with the language and the culture. Culture pieces like shorthand for people’s names or how to get someone’s attention.

Hopefully the young students can use this crash course in their every day lives.

The college students are able to pick out which plays they will perform, so next year the elementary students will have a fresh round of stories and signs.