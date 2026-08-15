IF- Brainerd Community Action and Friends of Gregory Park Host Concerts In The Park With Trent Bergeron

By: Xzayver Curry

Friends of Gregory Park and Brainerd Community Action have revived the Concerts in the Park series at Gregory Park in Brainerd. Their most recent performance was local musician Trent Bergeron.

Grab a chair, a blanket, kick your feet up, and enjoy a free summertime evening event at the park.

Bergeron said” You know, I’m just here to bring a good, positive vibe and some energy to everybody. Maybe praise the Lord a little bit. And it’s just an honor to be able to come and give to the Brainerd community. I think music is important, good for the soul, and it tends to unify people. So hopefully we got a lot of good vibes and a nice fellowship environment out here.”

Bergeron is a pastor in Milaca and has been living in Minnesota for over 20 years. He has performed all over the state and enjoys performing in crowds of all sizes but says he has a connection to that small-town feel.

Bergeron also said” We’re going to do a little bit of everything. We’re going to do a little bit of country. We’re going to do a little bit of blues. We’re going to do some 50s,60s is going to take you down memory lane, going to bring in the current state. And again, we’re probably going to praise the Lord a little bit out here today. I come from a small town in Louisiana where I’m originally from, so I love the small area and community setting. Just looking forward to bringing some great energy here tonight.”

The concert series used to be put on by the Brainerd Center before Friends of Gregory Park took over the event this summer.

Friends of Gregory Park Co-Founder Natalie Schiferl said” Concerts in the park used to be something that The Brainerd Center used to put on.It’s a way for the community to come together have great music. It’s a free concert, a free way to bring people together and just celebrate the greatness that is our parks. Friends of Gregory Park is here to support our community, specifically Gregory Park here in Brainerd. We’re always looking for ideas on ways we can give back and ideas for musicians we can bring back next year.”

Friends of Gregory Park really want to use this opportunity to promote local artists in the area.

Schiferl also said”It’s really our goal to support local artists in doing this. And for Trent, he was one of the people who said he’d love to come do it and we’re excited to have him. We just really missed it. And it was a great thing that happened every Thursday and other people have missed it. We really hope that they are just here and have a good time.Listen to some good music, maybe make a friend and that they come back.”

Friends of Gregory Park’s final Concerts in the Park of the summer will be with Seth Doud on August 27th.