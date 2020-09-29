Identity of Deceased Victim in Car Crash Released by Crow Wing County Sheriff

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard has released the identity of and more details as to the cause of death of Stacy Elmer Walls, 57, of Crosby. Walls died as the result of a one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Sheriff Goddard said the preliminary autopsy results indicate that Walls died of multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Iverson Road and South Black Bear Road in the city of Trommald. On arrival, deputies located Walls in the driver seat with no other occupants in the car.

The crash appeared to not be witnessed by others, and the preliminary investigation shows the Walls’ car was traveling northbound on Iverson Road, crossed on South Black Bear Road, and crashed into a tree.

Goddard did ask that if any person did witness the accident to please contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

