Lakeland PBS

Identity of Deceased Victim in Car Crash Released by Crow Wing County Sheriff

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 29 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard has released the identity of and more details as to the cause of death of Stacy Elmer Walls, 57, of Crosby. Walls died as the result of a one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Sheriff Goddard said the preliminary autopsy results indicate that Walls died of multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Iverson Road and South Black Bear Road in the city of Trommald. On arrival, deputies located Walls in the driver seat with no other occupants in the car.

The crash appeared to not be witnessed by others, and the preliminary investigation shows the Walls’ car was traveling northbound on Iverson Road, crossed on South Black Bear Road, and crashed into a tree.

Goddard did ask that if any person did witness the accident to please contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

817 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday

Historic Crow Wing County Courthouse Celebrates 100 Years

Identity Of Deceased Victim In Car Crash Released By Crow Wing County Sheriff

963 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.