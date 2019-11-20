Lakeland PBS

Identity Has Been Released Of Infant Who Was Found Unresponsive At Local Daycare And Later Died

Chaz MootzNov. 20 2019

Zander Miller, 9 months old, from Brainerd, has been identified by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office as the infant who was found unresponsive at Country Bumpkin Daycare and later died earlier this month.

On November 12th at approximately 2:00 pm, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office
received a call about Miller being unresponsive at Country Bumpkin Daycare. Deputies responded to the scene along with the MN State Patrol and North Ambulance. Upon arrival of First Responders, Miller was transported by North Ambulance to Essentia E.R. where Miller was pronounced dead.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Investigation unit, along with Crow Wing County Social Services and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, are currently investigating the case.

Country Bumpkin Daycare, located about 10 miles south of Brainerd on Weatherby Road, is licensed to Mindy Koering of Brainerd. The Minnesota Department of Human Services temporarily suspended the daycare license on Friday, meaning the daycare cannot operate while an investigation into the death is underway.

According to a letter sent to Koering, the DHS says it has determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in the daycare are in imminent risk of harm. Koering has the right to appeal the temporary suspension within five calendar days from when it went into effect.

