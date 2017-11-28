Icy Roads Cause Vehicle Rollover In Roseau County

Icy roads in Roseau County are said to be the cause of an early morning rollover.

The crash happened shortly after 5:00 Tuesday morning on Highway 11, 500 feet west of 350th Avenue in Jadis Township.

Aaron Robert Olsen, 37, was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on Highway 11 when it lost control on icy roads and rolled into a gravel pit.

Olsen was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Lifecare Medical Center.

Roseau Fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.