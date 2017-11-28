Icy Roads Cause Vehicle Rollover In Roseau County
Icy roads in Roseau County are said to be the cause of an early morning rollover.
The crash happened shortly after 5:00 Tuesday morning on Highway 11, 500 feet west of 350th Avenue in Jadis Township.
Aaron Robert Olsen, 37, was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on Highway 11 when it lost control on icy roads and rolled into a gravel pit.
Olsen was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Lifecare Medical Center.
Roseau Fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More