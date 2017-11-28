DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Icy Roads Cause Vehicle Rollover In Roseau County

Josh Peterson
Nov. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

Icy roads in Roseau County are said to be the cause of an early morning rollover.

The crash happened shortly after 5:00 Tuesday morning on Highway 11, 500 feet west of 350th Avenue in Jadis Township.

Aaron Robert Olsen, 37, was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on Highway 11 when it lost control on icy roads and rolled into a gravel pit.

Olsen was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Lifecare Medical Center.

Roseau Fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Single Vehicle Rollover Traps One In Car

Three Injured In Little Falls Crash

Communities Come Together For Future Planning Of The Paul Bunyan Expressway

School Bus Crash Near Roseau Sends Children To Hospital

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Receives Financial Awards

Crow Wing County has received two financial awards from the Government Finance Officers Association this year. Crow Wing is one of only five
Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Receives Financial Awards

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Crow Wing County Sheriff Will Retire In 2018

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Single Vehicle Rollover Traps One In Car

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Despite Approval, Bemidji City Leaders Have Concerns About Proposed Sports Complex

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl Planning To Retire In 2018

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.