ICU Beds Throughout Minnesota 98% Full Due to COVID-19

In the past week, Minnesota has seen an average of 4,725 COVID-19 cases each day. The last time it was that high was exactly one year ago today, when the state was coming down from its worst peak of coronavirus cases. With many people being cared for, ICUs all over Minnesota are at 98% capacity.

ICUs aren’t the only places where staff are feeling stressed and overwhelmed. Nine teams of trained Minnesota National Guard members will deploy to nursing homes around the state to help overworked caregivers there.

