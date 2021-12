Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, January 1 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Kathy Mattea (pictured), Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna Judd and more as they pay tribute to the legends who inspired them. From Dolly to Tammy to Patsy to Loretta, this is an intimate look at iconic female artists and their timeless music.