Iconic Fest Brings National Country Acts to Brainerd

Anthony Scott
Jul. 5 2018
If you’re a fan of old style country music, regional and national talents of the genre will be performing in Brainerd this weekend as part of Iconic Fest. Today was the pre-party for the fourth annual Iconic Fest hosted by Huff Entertainment Solutions, and The Green Lantern.

The first act starts at five on both Friday and Saturday with two more acts following it on both days. The headliners at this year’s Iconic Fest are The Bellamy Brothers and Mark Chesnutt. Other acts include The Fortunate Sons, Johnny Lee, Shalo Lee Band, and Coyote Wild. Besides the music there is also a volleyball tournament, a traveling art pub, and there will be a DJ inside the Green Lantern until one a.m.

Weekend and day passes can be purchased at the gate, and discounted tickets for Saturday are still available if you purchase them ahead of time at www.iconicfest.com.

For more information click on the video below of Erik Huff, the creator of Iconic Fest and owner of Huff Entertainment Solutions.

