Tuesday, July 25th at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Delve into the fate of the Monument at Stone Mountain, Georgia, the Confederate Mount Rushmore, revealing a nation wrestling with its past as Confederate statues are torn down across the country.