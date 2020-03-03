Ice Tee Open in Crosslake a Hole-In-One For The Community
For the last 19 years, the community of Crosslake gets together for a special cause in a most certainly, unique way.
The Ice Tee Open was created by Moonlight Bay owner Jessica Eide with the hopes of creating a fun day during the long winter months. That “fun day” turned into much more when Eide decided to partner with Camp Knutson and create a scholarship fund for future campers.
Camp Knutson spends each week of the summer hosting children with rare diseases, special needs, and cancer patients. The funds collected at the open go directly back to paying for more kids to enjoy a week of summer lake fun.
