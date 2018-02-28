Ice House Removal Deadline Draws Near

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be out on area lakes reminding anglers about the upcoming deadline to remove ice-fishing shelters in the coming weeks.

They will also remind them to do their part in keeping lakes clean by picking up trash, even if it doesn’t belong to them.

In the southern two-thirds of the state, structures must be off lakes by the end of the day Monday, March 5. For structures on lakes in the northern third of the state, the deadline is by the end of the day March 19.

If shelters are not removed by the deadline, owners will be prosecuted and structures may be confiscated and removed, or destroyed by a conservation officer.

After the removal date, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise when occupied or attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.

Ice is never 100 percent safe. Outdoor enthusiasts should use an auger or ice chisel to test the ice as they venture onto a frozen pond, lake or river.