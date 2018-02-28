DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Ice House Removal Deadline Draws Near

Josh Peterson
Feb. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be out on area lakes reminding anglers about the upcoming deadline to remove ice-fishing shelters in the coming weeks.

They will also remind them to do their part in keeping lakes clean by picking up trash, even if it doesn’t belong to them.

In the southern two-thirds of the state, structures must be off lakes by the end of the day Monday, March 5. For structures on lakes in the northern third of the state, the deadline is by the end of the day March 19.

If shelters are not removed by the deadline, owners will be prosecuted and structures may be confiscated and removed, or destroyed by a conservation officer.

After the removal date, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise when occupied or attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.

Ice is never 100 percent safe. Outdoor enthusiasts should use an auger or ice chisel to test the ice as they venture onto a frozen pond, lake or river.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lake Bemidji State Park Holding Candlelight Walk/Snowshoe Event

12th Annual Back To Basics Expo Teaches Minnesotans About Sustainable Living

DNR Hires New Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Supervisor

Paul Bunyan State Trail Bridge To Temporarily Close

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Morrison County Food Shelf Planning for a Fruitful Future

“We have to haul of that in, weigh it, sort it and display it,” said volunteer, Jon Swenson. Volunteer Jon, is explaining how each of his
Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Morrison County Food Shelf Planning for a Fruitful Future

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Driver Sent To Hospital After Car Hits Horse In Wilton

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Open House For S. Sixth Street Construction Set In Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Minnesota's $329 Million Surplus Erases Previous Deficit Worries

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Greenway/N-K Boys Hockey Ready For Rematch With Hermantown

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.