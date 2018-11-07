Ice Forming On Small Lakes & Ponds
With the cold winter like weather, ice has begun to form on area small lakes and ponds.
According to a post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, temperatures have slid below freezing and authorities say the forecast doesn’t show much change.
The sheriff’s office says to expect some of the smaller lakes and ponds to start developing ice in the coming weeks and to make sure that children are warned on the dangers of heading out on the ice too early. It is also a good reminder to keep pets away from thin ice.
