Ice Fishing Extravaganza Tickets Go On Sale Nov. 1st

Tickets for the 28th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza go on sale next Wednesday, Nov. 1st, the organization announced today.

The annual event will take place on January 27th at the Gull Lake Hole in the Day Bay, just north of Brainerd. The values of this year’s prizes are nearly $200,000.

Tickets will be sold for $30 beginning Nov. 1st-30th at all Mills Fleet Farm locations before prices are raised to $50 on Dec. 1st. At that time, tickets will also be available at all ticket outlets.

More from the release:

“The 28th Anniversary has much in store, including the Catch of the Day Extravaganza Give-Away, Clam Bounty cash prizes, and a Kick-Off party featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show. If you cannot attend the event, there is also the Extravaganza raffle, with total prizes valued at $40,000. Tickets for this are $10 each and can be purchased from several Brainerd area charitable organizations and at all Minnesota ticket outlets.

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is completely volunteer run and all event proceeds are donated to area charities. The primary beneficiary is Confidence Learning Center, an outdoor recreational facility and camp for individuals with developmental disabilities. However, over 60 organizations in the Brainerd Lakes Area have received donations throughout the event’s history, which has exceeded $3.6 million in total. More information and official updates can be found at www.icefishing.org.”