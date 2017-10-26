DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Ice Fishing Extravaganza Tickets Go On Sale Nov. 1st

Clayton Castle
Oct. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

Tickets for the 28th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza go on sale next Wednesday, Nov. 1st, the organization announced today.

The annual event will take place on January 27th at the Gull Lake Hole in the Day Bay, just north of Brainerd. The values of this year’s prizes are nearly $200,000.

Tickets will be sold for $30 beginning Nov. 1st-30th at all Mills Fleet Farm locations before prices are raised to $50 on Dec. 1st. At that time, tickets will also be available at all ticket outlets.

More from the release:

“The 28th Anniversary has much in store, including the Catch of the Day Extravaganza Give-Away, Clam Bounty cash prizes, and a Kick-Off party featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show. If you cannot attend the event, there is also the Extravaganza raffle, with total prizes valued at $40,000. Tickets for this are $10 each and can be purchased from several Brainerd area charitable organizations and at all Minnesota ticket outlets.

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is completely volunteer run and all event proceeds are donated to area charities. The primary beneficiary is Confidence Learning Center, an outdoor recreational facility and camp for individuals with developmental disabilities. However, over 60 organizations in the Brainerd Lakes Area have received donations throughout the event’s history, which has exceeded $3.6 million in total. More information and official updates can be found at www.icefishing.org.”

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Jaycees Help Camp Confidence Get Ready For Summer

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing Extravaganza

27th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Held

Ice Measured At 22 Inches For Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Ranks Second Most Bicycle Friendly State

According to the League of American Bicyclists’ ranking, Minnesota is the second most bicycle friendly state. Since 2008 Minnesota has been
Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Latest Stories

Minnesota Ranks Second Most Bicycle Friendly State

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Deer River Volleyball Beats Northeast Range In Playoffs

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

State Disaster Assistance Authorized For September Storms

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Bemidji Girls Soccer Ends Season With Loss To Mahtomedi

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Beavers & Bulldogs Battle Out For North Top Spot

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.