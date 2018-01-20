Ice Fishing Extravaganza Set To Take Place Next Weekend

It’s back! For the 28th year in a row, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take over Hole-in-the-Day Bay next Saturday the 27th. The annual event is circled on many calendars for months out because of the fun and the giving back to the community.

Along with the big ice fishing tournament, there are other small competitions one can take part in to win some cash. And it’s not just the adults who can have fun – there is something for everyone at the largest event of the year for the Jaycees.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl, who is retiring in 2018, is sentimental when thinking about the annual event and the impact it has had on the community during his time in office.

After raising close to $20,000 last year for local charities, signs are pointing towards raising even more in 2018.

On average, the Ice Fishing Extravaganza has attracted over $10,000 annually for the past 20 years.