Ice Fishing Extravaganza has Strong Impact on Brainerd Community

The Brainerd Lakes is known for their many resorts and lakes that help them thrive as a summer tourist destination.

“In the winter time we need tourism too,” said Matt Kilian, the Brainerd Chamber President.

That is where the Brainerd Jaycee’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza comes in. As the contest brings thousands of people to the area, it gives local businesses a boost right when they need it most.

“We have a lot of heads in beds, there is a lot of people at our different lodging facilities, our retailers are doing awesome business this weekend, as is our restaurants,” Kilian said.

Located right near the action on Hwy 371 is S & W Bait Shop.

“Our whole winter business is reliant on this extravaganza,” said Sherree Wicktor the owner of S & W Bait Shop.

Sharree said that with extreme weather this year, they have been extra slow and the contest couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This should practically save our winter this year,” Wicktor said.

The conveniently located bait shop will be open for 24 hours straight as the anglers head into town.

“We get a lot of people that just come up, they want to talk, they want information, they want to look around and we end up with usually someone in here all night long,” Wicktor said.

Over the weekend, Hwy 371 will be backed up between Brainerd and Nisswa as traffic moves to just one single lane. If you are planning to attend the ice fishing extravaganza they recommend that you take the shuttle bus.

“Because in the contest area the two lane does go down to one lane and we keep one lane open only for bus traffic for the shuttling that is going back and forth,” said Capt. Scott Goddard from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office anticipates many locals will drive by to see the contest in action, but if you plan to just be prepared to go slow.

“Take your time and if you have to drive through the area just bring your patience with you,” said Capt. Scott Goddard.

Whether you are participating in the fun or just along for the ride, the Brainerd Lakes Community is proud to host the Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

“It helps with summer tourism, it helps with winter tourism buy beyond any of that it helps people make memories right here in the Brainerd Lakes Area,” Matt Kilian said.