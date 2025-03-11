Mar 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Ice and Water Rescue Training Exercise on Cass Lake Set for Saturday

A multi-agency emergency rescue exercise is set for this Saturday on the ice and in the waters of Cass Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says this is the 22nd year of this annual exercise, which is sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department, and the Hackensack Fire Department. The goal is to bring area and statewide agencies together to work with equipment and techniques, view new purchases of equipment, and develop a good working relationship should an emergency arise in a department’s area.

It runs from 9 in the morning until 1 p.m. The first group briefing will take place just after 9 at the access of Cass Lake, near the rest area on Highway 2 just east of Cass Lake.

