Lakeland PBS

IB- Rod’s Specialty Meat Reaching It’s End In Bemidji

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 28 2023

After 36 years, Rodney Anderson will be saying his final goodbyes to a place he once called home.

In 1987 Rod Anderson bought an empty lot on Paul Bunyan Drive and built a meat market that he now has to foreclose on. 

Anderson became a meat man about 70 years ago out of need to provide for his family. He worked several jobs and neither stuck with him. 

After working for many other meat markets and getting told he wasn’t good enough. Anderson told his wife Mary-Ann it was time for the 2 to start their own business, and move forward.

“He came in one day, told me I wasn’t a good meat man, so they let me go. So I bought this lot, paid $60,000 for it.” said Rodney Anderson, Owner of Rod’s Specialty Meats.

Anderson was regarded by the employees of Rod’s Specialty Meats as a pleasant and hardworking man. After only knowing Anderson for a short time, they can state that working for someone like Rod was a pleasure.

“It’s been wonderful. Probably the best place I’ve ever worked at bosses. Very accommodating and helpful. If I have issues he is, he’ll help me out if I need to need it.”said Matthew Wright, staff at Rod’s Specialty Meats.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts Holds Art Camp Before School Starts

3rd Annual Bemidji Pride Festival Taking Place This Weekend

Bemidji School Board Meets Ahead of 2023-24 School Year

Local Sled Hockey Phenom Kirkpatrick to Compete for Team USA at Women’s World Challenge in Green Bay

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.