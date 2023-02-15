I.C.E. Fest Sets Another World Record for Largest Ice Carousel Within a Carousel

The Annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, better known as I.C.E. Fest, was back at it this past Saturday and setting world records with their giant ice carousels. Last year, out on Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls, they sat the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ice carousel, measuring in at 1,325 feet in diameter. This year, the plan was to set a different record.

This time, they carved the world’s largest carousel within a carousel. The outer carousel had a diameter of 820 feet and the inner carousel was 366 feet across. The carousels were each moved by four motors attached to propellers that went through the top of the ice and out the bottom. The mount with the prop is specially fabricated just for ice carousels. They were able to turn what amounted to 25,000 tons of ice, with each carousel spinning in the opposite direction.

The festival, which is completely free for those attending, all began when Chuck Zwilling, president and founder of I.C.E. Fest, saw a video of someone making an ice carousel on YouTube. He thought it would be a fun family Christmas activity, but he never thought it would grow so big.

After the first year, they decided to go bigger until they were attempting world record sizes. They began posting about the event via Facebook, and more and more folks started to show up to see the carousels. Eventually, it was decided to make the event a charity fundraiser with all the proceeds going to Flyer Pride Pack and Care Closet, both charities for under-privileged children. This year’s event had over 4,000 attendees.

The festival is truly a family affair with Becca Ruegemer (formerly Zwilling) serving as the Director of Marketing for I.C.E. Fest, and her husband Mike Ruegemer working on the cut crew. Mike also has helped to create and fabricate the chainsaw machines that are used to cut the 20-inch-thick ice. He and the rest of the cut crew managed to cut the outer carousel in exactly two hours, which was also a world record based on its size and man-hours used.

Although they are still unsure what record they will attempt next, they are certain to continue raising money with the event and inviting more and more guests to partake. If you would like to donate, you still can by visiting the I.C.E. Fest Facebook page here.

