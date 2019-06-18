I-35W Bridge Collapse Survivor Speaks At Brainerd Public Library

Kimberly Brown is a survivor of the I-35 W bridge collapse disaster that took place in August of 2007. Flash forward nearly twelve years later and Brown has now written a book on her experience. She stopped by the Brainerd Public Library today to talk about her book and answer questions from community members about the tragedy. Brown still feels impacts from that fateful day and is an advocate for safer bridges in Minnesota.

“Bridges don’t need to fall and those 13 people died and a lot of people were injured, 145 people were injured. We need to take better care of our bridges and this doesn’t have to happen again” said Brown.