Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

I-35W Bridge Collapse Survivor Speaks At Brainerd Public Library

Jun. 17 2019

Kimberly Brown is a survivor of the I-35 W bridge collapse disaster that took place in August of 2007. Flash forward nearly twelve years later and Brown has now written a book on her experience. She stopped by the Brainerd Public Library today to talk about her book and answer questions from community members about the tragedy. Brown still feels impacts from that fateful day and is an advocate for safer bridges in Minnesota.

“Bridges don’t need to fall and those 13 people died and a lot of people were injured, 145 people were injured. We need to take better care of our bridges and this doesn’t have to happen again” said Brown.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Kinetic Sculptures Installed At Brainerd Public Library

Bridges Of Hope Hosts Resiliency Workshop In Brainerd

New Site In Crow Wing County For Disposal Of Architectural Latex Paint

Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity Celebrates Habitat Week With New Home Build

What do you think?

Latest Story

New Kinetic Sculptures Installed At Brainerd Public Library

The Brainerd Public Library is now home to four new unique pieces of art thanks to the Five Wings Arts Council and the Legacy Amendment’s
Posted on Jun. 17 2019

Latest Stories

New Kinetic Sculptures Installed At Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

Bridges Of Hope Hosts Resiliency Workshop In Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

One Dead After Head-On Collision Near Deerwood

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

New Site In Crow Wing County For Disposal Of Architectural Latex Paint

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

Two Injured After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate