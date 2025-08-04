HydraHeads Take Home 11th Win at 2025 Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

The 19th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival took place over the weekend, where 35 rowing teams from all over the world competed in a 400-meter race for the championship paddle.

Hundreds from around the area stopped by Library Park on Saturday to see who would come out on top. After a few hours of racing, it was the HydraHeads that came in first place and finished with a commanding lead, about 4 seconds ahead of second place.

The HydraHeads have now won 11 times in the 19-year history of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. This year, the team even won with two fewer paddlers than the recommended 20.

“You know [what] part of our key to success is? We compete against each other so often, and it’s really fun to kind of combine those energies together and just put it together in the boat,” said Mark Walters, the HydraHeads team captain. “12 or 13 of these people have been on this boat almost every single. So super consistency, you know, so we’re not switching hands too often.”

The fastest time of the day also went to the HydraHeads, who finished with a time of 2 minutes and 1.65 seconds during the challenge round, which happened towards the beginning of the day.