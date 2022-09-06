Lakeland PBS

Hutchinson Man Drowns Near Brainerd

Mary BalstadSep. 6 2022

A Hutchinson man drowned over the Labor Day weekend at North Star Camp while on a school weekend trip.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned on September 5th, At approximately 1:37 p.m., Crow Wing County deputies responded to an emergency call from North Star Camp near Brainerd. The victim, a staff member from a southern MN school, was with a group of students when he reportedly went under the water. Deputies learned upon arrival that a student with the group retrieved the victim. Life-saving measures were administered by Crow Wing County officials and members of the North Memorial Ambulance Services.

The victim was later transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld until his family is notified.

