Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man

Justin OthoudtNov. 14 2022

A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing.

Responders arrived on the scene to find that a 65-year-old Centerville man, who had been deer hunting, fell from a tree stand, possibly due to a medical issue.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, responders proceeded to administer live-saving efforts on location, but the male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by Crooked Lake Fire, Outing Quick Response, Remer Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.

