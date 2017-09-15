Hunting in War Time

Tuesday, September 26 at 9pm

Hunting in Wartime profiles Tlingit veterans from Hoonah, Alaska who saw combat during the Vietnam War. The veterans talk about surviving trauma, relating to Vietnamese communities, readjusting to civilian life, and serving a government that systematically oppresses native people. Their stories give an important human face to the combat soldier and show the lasting affects of war on individuals, families and communities.

There are many films out today that profile veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hunting In Wartime has the long-range perspective of how a soldier’s life was affected long after the war ended, giving us a glimpse into what present-day soldiers may confront in the future. The film portrays a stark reality of the human cost of war.