Hunter Accidentally Shot in Mille Lacs County, Airlifted From Woods

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team was called to Mille Lacs County on Tuesday to rescue a hunter who had accidentally been shot.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area. Deputies located the victim and his hunting partner over a mile in the woods through terrain that made vehicle access incredibly difficult.

Deputies worked to stabilize and package the victim and called for the Minnesota Air Rescue Team to pick the victim out of the woods and evacuate him to a secondary North Memorial helicopter for further medical care and transport to a trauma center.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is expected that the injured hunter will survive and recover from his injuries.