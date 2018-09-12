Hunger Action Month Encourages People To Take Action Against Food Insecurity

September is Hunger Action Month, and people across the country are encouraged to take action against hunger and spread the message about the issue of food insecurity that so many people face.

More than 12 million children in the U.S. face hunger in their day-to-day lives, and one in six do not know where they will get their next meal. According to the Brainerd Salvation Army, food insecurity is a problem many face right here in Crow Wing County.

“It belongs to more homes than what we really know, and as a result, our children are suffering at school because they don’t have the nutrition they need to really be able to think and process and do their school work appropriately,” said Linda Loftis, Food Shelf Coordinator at the Brainerd Salvation Army. “So, food scarcity is a very serious dilemma and people may not realize how serious it is in Brainerd, but it is.”

The Salvation Army Food Shelf in Brainerd has faced a shortage of donations in recent months. If you would like to donate, all shelf-stable food food is accepted.