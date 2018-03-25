Hundreds Rally at Brainerd March For Our Lives

Saturday in Brainerd marchers lined the streets as they advocated for school safety and reformed gun laws. An estimated 400 people gathered in Gregory Park and began marching through town shortly after 2 p.m. Cars honked in support as the crowd chanted “What do we want? Safe schools. When do we want it? Now.”

After marching for an hour, the protestors returned to Gregory Park where they listened to several speakers. Speakers included U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan, Thea Fisher, a Brainerd High School senior, Skip Sandman, a Vietnam veteran and gun owner, and Leslie Moughty of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Brainerd.