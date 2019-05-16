Hundreds Of Volunteers Help Pack Meals For Bagley’s “Feed My Starving Children” Event

“It’s really fun because we get to socialize and have fun the whole time, as well as giving back to people who need food and are starving everyday, so that’s a good feeling as well,” says Kara Bowman, a senior at Bagley High School.

It only takes two hours of time and a little elbow grease for the people in this room to make an impact in thousands of children’s lives. Feed My Starving Children was welcomed back to the Bagley community for the third year in a row. The Christian non-profit travels all over the country, recruiting volunteers to help make a meal that is specifically designed to assist in reversing undernutrition.

“It’s called mannapack rice. It’s a blend of vitamins, veggies, soy and rice, and that’s our four main ingredients for most of our meals,” says Lucas Nelson, the senior event supervisor for Feed My Starving Children.

Dozens of schools, churches, and other organizations look forward to the Feed My Starving Children packing event in Bagley every year. For a lot of these groups, volunteering has become a tradition.

“For student council we come here and we just, we take one shift and then we just try to help out as much as we can, and I think it’s just a good opportunity for our student council to give back to the community and people oversees,” says Bowman.

The group featured on Lakeland News consisted of three schools, which was a total of 153 volunteers. Those 153 people packed more than 23,000 thousand meals in their two-hour session.

Annabelle Philips, a freshman from Clearbrook-Gonvick High School, says, “It’s nice to be here. It’s very inspiring to be here just to see how, yourself, you have food and just to see how other people are and it’s really heartwarming to see what you’re doing for other people.”

For adult volunteers, seeing their students take pride in helping others is a special moment that’s also rooted in life lessons.

Cooper Helwig, a civics and geography teacher from Cass Lake-Bena, says about what he hopes his student get from the experience: “Hey, we got it pretty good here in the United States. Being a veteran, I’ve lived in some of these places and near it and it’s awesome for them to see, to gather that from this, I think.”

Feed My Starving Children will return to Bagley in May of 2020. To volunteer, call Michael at (218) 766-8176.