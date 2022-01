Click to print (Opens in new window)

Irma Cragun, one of the owners of what is now the largest all-season resort in Minnesota, passed away last week at the age of 87. On Monday, she was honored with what she wanted – a big party. Hundreds of people gathered at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake to pay their respects and to remember and celebrate her life.

