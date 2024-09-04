Human Remains Thought to Be 100s of Years Old Found on Shores of Leech Lake

Skeletal remains of at least three individuals believed to be several hundred years old have been located on the shores of Leech Lake.

According to a joint news release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk and Leech Lake Tribal Police Chief Kenneth Washington, a group of wild ricers discovered the remains in the area of Gould Township in the evening of Saturday, August 31st.

The area was secured, and the Leech Lake Heritage Sites program was contacted. Representatives responded that evening who confirmed deputies’ findings.

Steps were taken that evening to secure the remains, and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council was also contacted and is assisting with the process.

The incident remains under investigation, and the specific location is not being disclosed at this time, though it is located within a known cultural site.