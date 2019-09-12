Human Remains Recovered During Search In Rural Cass Lake

Authorities in the Cass Lake area say they have recovered human remains during a search effort in rural Cass Lake.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the search was related to an ongoing investigation. Specifics on what they were investigating were not released, but Leech Lake officials say the remains were discovered Tuesday in a rural wooded area.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Duane Oothoudt, the Emergency Management Director for the Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe, told Lakeland News on Thursday that the autopsy could be completed as early as Friday, September 13.

Right now the area where the body was found has been cleared and there is no additional patrol at the scene. Specifics as to where the body was found were not released to prevent anyone from disturbing the area and any possible evidence. Oothoudt said that they could not disclose how the body was found as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Oothoudt said that they “have an idea” as to who the body is, however they are waiting until the autopsy is complete to release any additional information.