Oct 22, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Human Remains Found in Burned Camper in Aitkin County
Emergency responders discovered human remains inside a camper that had been on fire in Aitkin County.
The Sheriff’s Office says at around 8:15 Monday morning, a caller reported a camper and vehicle that burned overnight at a residence in Shamrock Township, located north of McGregor.
The remains have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. The incident remains under investigation pending an autopsy.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Related News
Education & Government