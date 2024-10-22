Oct 22, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Human Remains Found in Burned Camper in Aitkin County

Emergency responders discovered human remains inside a camper that had been on fire in Aitkin County.

The Sheriff’s Office says at around 8:15 Monday morning, a caller reported a camper and vehicle that burned overnight at a residence in Shamrock Township, located north of McGregor.

The remains have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. The incident remains under investigation pending an autopsy.

