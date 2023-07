Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, August 2nd at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In “The Urban Jungle,” Shane explores the modern city: an ecosystem built by us, for us. He encounters three species thriving in the city, reckons with our complex urban history, and envisions a new and wilder urban future.