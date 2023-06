Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, July 5th at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Invasive species are reshaping the world’s ecosystems. Shane wrestles a python, hunts Hawaiian pigs, and gets sucker-punched by a carp to answer the question: in the Age of Humans, how does our species decide what belongs?