Wednesday, August 9th at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Shane explores the history and science of cotton. A prehistoric coastline from North Carolina to Texas laid the foundation for a crop that re-shaped our history, our culture, and even our DNA.