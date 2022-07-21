Lakeland PBS

Huglen & Strand Back in Roseau, Continuing Tradition of Ram Summer Hockey Camps

Chaz MootzJul. 21 2022

Since the 1980s, the Roseau hockey program has put on summer youth camps that are always led by former Roseau hockey players. This year, the camp is being led by 2019 grad Aaron Huglen, who’s currently on the Minnesota men’s hockey team. Joining Huglen is Max Strand, the 2022 Mr. Hockey winner, and Aaron’s brother Paul Huglen.

Having open ice availability almost year-round has always helped young Roseau hockey players develop their skills, but being able to learn from past Ram greats is another key piece of Roseau’s success.

Huglen just finished his freshman season with the Minnesota Gophers and was drafted by the Buffalo Sabers in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft. Strand will play one or two years with the St. Cloud Norsemen in the NAHL, before playing in college at the University of Vermont.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Roseau’s Max Strand Makes Most of Opportunity at Wild Development Camp

Warroad’s Hampton Slukynsky Excited to Take Part in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Grand Rapids’ Peart, Roseau’s Strand Taking Part at Wild Development Camp

Warroad’s Hampton Slukynsky Makes U.S. U-18 Men’s Select Hockey Team

Recently Added

Common Ground: Women Collaborate and Create a Round Robin Quilt

Posted on Jun. 22 2022

When the Music Stopped

Posted on Jun. 20 2022

Common Ground: Historical Society Tour of State Hospital Cemetery

Posted on Jun. 15 2022

Lakeland Currents - Rotary Ends Human Trafficking

Posted on May. 27 2022

Backroads: Charlie Parr

Posted on May. 26 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.