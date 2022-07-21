Huglen & Strand Back in Roseau, Continuing Tradition of Ram Summer Hockey Camps

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since the 1980s, the Roseau hockey program has put on summer youth camps that are always led by former Roseau hockey players. This year, the camp is being led by 2019 grad Aaron Huglen, who’s currently on the Minnesota men’s hockey team. Joining Huglen is Max Strand, the 2022 Mr. Hockey winner, and Aaron’s brother Paul Huglen.

Having open ice availability almost year-round has always helped young Roseau hockey players develop their skills, but being able to learn from past Ram greats is another key piece of Roseau’s success.

Huglen just finished his freshman season with the Minnesota Gophers and was drafted by the Buffalo Sabers in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft. Strand will play one or two years with the St. Cloud Norsemen in the NAHL, before playing in college at the University of Vermont.