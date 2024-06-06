Jun 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

HUD Officials Visiting Bemidji to Announce Funding to Combat Youth Homelessness

Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be in Bemidji today to announce major funding to combat youth homelessness.

According to a press release, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) for Community Planning and Development Marion McFadden will announce targeted investments to address and prevent youth homelessness. McFadden, alongside local leaders, will highlight funding focused on systemic changes to improve or create response systems for youth homelessness.

The press conference will take place at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation in Bemidji. It is not open to the public, but Lakeland News will provide more details on an upcoming newscast.

