Hubbard County To Provide Medical Transportation Service

A new service in Hubbard County is providing medical transportation for individuals from Park Rapids to Fargo.

The bus leaves on Mondays and Wednesdays from Essentia Health Clinic in Park Rapids at 8 a.m. and comes back at 5 p.m. It stops at a number of medical clinics in Fargo. The bus can seat up to 14 passengers or it can seat 12 passengers and two wheelchairs. The transportation service is a collaborative effort from community organizations.

“If you have any type of medical appointment in Fargo, that will take you there. And if it’s not on the list that we have, we could probably work something out to get you there, to your appointment,” Kelly Hagen, the Hubbard County Transit Coordinator said.

To reserve a seat on the medical transportation bus, call (218) 732-2421.