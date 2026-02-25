Feb 25, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Hubbard County Man Charged With Threatening to Kill State Senator

John David Tobias (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

A Hubbard County man has been arrested and is charged with two felonies for making terroristic threats, where he allegedly threatened to kill a Minnesota state senator and people at the Capitol building in St. Paul.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reports that yesterday evening, their officers and the Lakes Area SWAT Team executed a warrant at a property located just outside Park Rapids and arrested 58-year-old John David Tobias.

Tobias was charged today in court with two felony counts of making terroristic threats. The Sheriff’s Office says he’s accused of threatening to kill state Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen on social media and demanding money he lost during the COVID-19 shutdown.

An individual who identified himself as Tobias then called the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, where he reportedly spoke directly to a staff member complaining about losing a large amount of money during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He also allegedly said that if he didn’t get his money back, he was going to the state Capitol and would execute everyone in the building.

After arresting Tobias, law enforcement searched his property and found nine firearms and 40 boxes of ammunition. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes says Tobias admitted to investigators to making the threats.

Bail for Tobias was set at $300,000 without conditions or $150,000 with conditions.

