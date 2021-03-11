Developmental Achievement Center in Hubbard County Expresses Concerns Over 14-C Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Developmental Achievement Center in Hubbard County is a organization that allows adults with disabilities the choice and option to work in the facility for a fair compensation. The agency operates under a program known as 14-C, which allows adults with disabilities the option to work in the facility instead of working in the community.

If the 14-C program is eliminated, people with disabilities may not have the option to work elsewhere due to their ability to perform certain work duties.

