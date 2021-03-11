Lakeland PBS

Developmental Achievement Center in Hubbard County Expresses Concerns Over 14-C Program

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 11 2021

The Developmental Achievement Center in Hubbard County is a organization that allows adults with disabilities the choice and option to work in the facility for a fair compensation. The agency operates under a program known as 14-C, which allows adults with disabilities the option to work in the facility instead of working in the community.

If the 14-C program is eliminated, people with disabilities may not have the option to work elsewhere due to their ability to perform certain work duties.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Walleye Limit Bill Reaches MN Senate Floor

Less Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Two Arrested Following High-Speed Chase Near Bemidji

MN Senate Approves Bill to Block Walz From Closing Schools

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.