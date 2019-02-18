Hubbard County Deputies Involved In Nevis Shooting Identified

The deputies involved in a shooting incident in Nevis on Thursday, February 14 have been identified.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Seth Kuhn was identified as the officer who discharged his firearm during an incident in Nevis on Thursday. He has been in law enforcement for nine years, including the past year with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy who was injured in the incident has been identified as Erick Rypkema. He has been in law enforcement for 13 years, including the past four with Hubbard County.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, Hubbard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting incident at a home on the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Trail in Nevis. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased female outside of the home. The armed suspect had fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle before law enforcement arrived. A second victim, who had also been shot, was still inside of the vehicle.

Hubbard County deputies located the suspect’s vehicle north of Nevis and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at the pursuing vehicles, striking one of the deputies. The pursuit continued and the suspect eventually put the vehicle into a ditch on County Road 119.

A pursuing deputy came upon the vehicle. The suspect was outside of the vehicle. Both the suspect and the deputy fired their weapons. The suspect got back into the vehicle. Deputies later determined that the suspect was deceased.

All three deceased people were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The identities of the deceased were released on Saturday.

According to authorities Heidi Eve Pierce, 40, of Akeley, died of homicide due to a gunshot wound. Candi Cheryl Goochey, 37, of Akeley, died of homicide due to a gunshot wound. Bryce Anthony Bellomo, 34, of Nevis, died of suicide due to a gunshot wound.

The injured deputy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Park Rapids and then to Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was treated for a non-life threatening shooting injury and released.

Becker, Cass and Wadena County sheriff’s deputies, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, Park Rapids Police officers, Walker Police officers and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents responded to the scene but did not witness the shooting incident.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Hubbard County deputies do not wear body cameras. Investigators will determine whether dash cameras captured the incident.