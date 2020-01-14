Hubbard County DAC In Park Rapids Provides Services To Those With Disabilities And Mental Illness

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center believes that everyone deserves the right to have a meaningful life by turning challenges into opportunities.

“The Hubbard County DAC, we are celebrating our approximate 46th year in business, and our job is to provide training, employment and day activity for people with disabilities, adults with disabilities,” said Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center Executive Director Laura Johnson.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focuses on providing a personable and tailored atmosphere to those with developmental disabilities and mental illness.

“It’s very much person-centered and it depends on the individual, so we would look at what their needs are. Some are interested in work options, some people just have some therapy needs that we might focus on, some are activity related, so we would tailor whatever program that we would come up with to whatever that individual needs,” said Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center Designated Manager Debbie Luther. “So, it’s a wide, wide variety of activities and options that people have.”

The DAC also owns and operates three retail stores in the community.

“We offer three stores in the community, so we offer benefits to the community as well as our clients. We have a thrift store, we have a furniture-type store, and we have a little antique store that’s downtown, and all of those facilities provide improvement for individuals with disabilities and our traditional workers,” said Johnson.

Bearly Used is one of the three businesses offered by the Developmental Achievement Center. The business is a thrift store that sells donated items and handcrafted items made by employees at the DAC.

“Handicapped people and non-handicapped people should have the right to choose where they live and work, because some handicapped people like me who need and want to work in sheltered workshops and live in supported group homes, so that’s why I think sheltered workshops and supported group homes are very important,” said Client Employee Laura Kovacovich.

The DAC plans to continue to be a helpful and valuable resource for those in their community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today