Hubbard County Business Assistance Program Offering COVID-19 Aid

The Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids is providing COVID-19 relief to area businesses through their Hubbard County Business Assistance program.

Non-essential establishments that have been directly affected by COVID-19 with at least a 30% reduction in revenue can qualify for up to $20,000 in assistance. August 21st is the last day to submit an application for aid.

Applications must be submitted through the Heartland Lakes Development Commission’s website.

