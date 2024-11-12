Hubbard County Attorney Dies at Age 43 After Battle with Cancer

Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden has died at the age of 43.

Frieden passed away on November 9th after battling Stage 4 colon cancer for the past year and a half.

Frieden served as Hubbard County Attorney from 2017 until his death. He is survived by his wife Sarah and their three daughters.

A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14th from 2 until 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. A time of tribute sharing with an open mic will start at 3 p.m.

Frieden’s family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers.