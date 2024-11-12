Nov 12, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Hubbard County Attorney Dies at Age 43 After Battle with Cancer

Jonathan Frieden Cg

Jonathan Frieden (Courtesy: Cease Family Funeral Home)

Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden has died at the age of 43.

Frieden passed away on November 9th after battling Stage 4 colon cancer for the past year and a half.

Frieden served as Hubbard County Attorney from 2017 until his death. He is survived by his wife Sarah and their three daughters.

A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14th from 2 until 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. A time of tribute sharing with an open mic will start at 3 p.m.

Frieden’s family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers.

